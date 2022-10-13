A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested

The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis.

Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking.

Law enforcement officers had to make a forceful entry to the apartment through the front door while occupants tried to get out the back door.

Altogether seven people were detained and taken into custody. Brian Dillard, age 36

36-year-old Ben Dillard of Bennington, VT was arrested for Petit Larceny and failure to appear in court. He bonded out. Peter Aleksonis, age 55, another person from Bennington is being held for possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, and conspiracy, his bail is set at $25,000.00.

Three people who were from Massachusetts also were arrested, Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte, age 18 of Springfield MA, he is being charged with aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, and conspiracy also Gabriel Lebron, age 32 of Florence, MA on possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, and conspiracy, $25,000.00 is his bail. Christian Y. Torres-Santiago, age 20 of Springfield, MA charges are possession of cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, and conspiracy

he is being held on $15,000.00 Bail

During the search of the apartment and the occupants, police found 3 firearms, more than $7,000.00 in cash, approximately 7,200 bags of heroin, marijuana, prescription tablets, and crack cocaine. During the course of this investigation, Miguel A. Perez-Agramonte was identified as a person involved in two recent shootings that happened in Bennington.

Perez-Agramonte came clean and told law enforcement officers he was involved in shootings on Barber Street and Main Street in Bennington, Vermont. Perez-Agramonte told the officers one of the firearms recovered at 546 Main Street was the firearm he used during the shooting.

The investigation continues in this case and police feel that more arrests will be made in the coming weeks.

