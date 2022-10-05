Dressing Up For Halloween Or The Parade In Pittsfield? Here Are The Most Popular Costumes

Get Ready it is almost time to dress up for one of the most fun holidays Halloween!

And who better to delve into what they have found most folks buying this year as far as costumes are concerned is the website  Costumes.com

They found out what adults, kids, and Pets will be wearing this Halloween.

Starting off with the Adults. You Have so many choices and genres to choose from.

it seems that are some criteria for what people want, This is what is now trending.

 Fanwear & apparel, quick & easy costumes, costume Kits, group costumes, Fun-inflatables ( The Blow-up T-Rex came in number one with adults), and cozy vibes.

T-Rex/ Amazon
loading...

 

Wonder Woman Came In Second Place on Adult Costumes.

Wonder Woman/ Costumes.com
loading...

 

Here is the top pick for guys coming in third Buddy the Elf.

Buddy the Elf/Costumes.com
loading...

The top three for kids this Halloween.

 Paw Patrol, Justice League, Dorothy, and Paw Patrol came in at number one.

costumes.com
loading...
loading...
loading...

costumes.com

Now on to the fur babies what are the top costumes to dress up in?

Beetlejuice came in at number 3.

Amazon.com
loading...

With Hocus Pocus 2 streaming number 2 is Winnifred

loading...

Taking the top spot at number one is Minions!

loading...

Amazon.com

Who knows we still have a few more weeks until Halloween, it may change at the drop of a witch's hat, Oh Yeah, I went there, LOL!

Also, what do you have planned for costumes this year?

