Dressing Up For Halloween Or The Parade In Pittsfield? Here Are The Most Popular Costumes
Get Ready it is almost time to dress up for one of the most fun holidays Halloween!
And who better to delve into what they have found most folks buying this year as far as costumes are concerned is the website Costumes.com
They found out what adults, kids, and Pets will be wearing this Halloween.
Starting off with the Adults. You Have so many choices and genres to choose from.
Wonder Woman Came In Second Place on Adult Costumes.
Here is the top pick for guys coming in third Buddy the Elf.
The top three for kids this Halloween.
Paw Patrol, Justice League, Dorothy, and Paw Patrol came in at number one.
Now on to the fur babies what are the top costumes to dress up in?
Beetlejuice came in at number 3.
With Hocus Pocus 2 streaming number 2 is Winnifred
Taking the top spot at number one is Minions!
Who knows we still have a few more weeks until Halloween, it may change at the drop of a witch's hat, Oh Yeah, I went there, LOL!
Also, what do you have planned for costumes this year?
