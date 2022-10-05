Dressing Up For Halloween Or The Parade In Pittsfield? Here Are The Most Popular Costumes

Get Ready it is almost time to dress up for one of the most fun holidays Halloween!

And who better to delve into what they have found most folks buying this year as far as costumes are concerned is the website Costumes.com

They found out what adults, kids, and Pets will be wearing this Halloween.

Starting off with the Adults. You Have so many choices and genres to choose from.

it seems that are some criteria for what people want, This is what is now trending.

Fanwear & apparel, quick & easy costumes, costume Kits, group costumes, Fun-inflatables ( The Blow-up T-Rex came in number one with adults), and cozy vibes.

T-Rex/ Amazon T-Rex/ Amazon loading...

Wonder Woman Came In Second Place on Adult Costumes.

Wonder Woman/ Costumes.com Wonder Woman/ Costumes.com loading...

Here is the top pick for guys coming in third Buddy the Elf.

Buddy the Elf/Costumes.com Buddy the Elf/Costumes.com loading...

The top three for kids this Halloween.

Paw Patrol, Justice League, Dorothy, and Paw Patrol came in at number one.

costumes.com costumes.com loading...

attachment-FireShot Capture 337 - Kids Justice League Flash Deluxe Costume - costumes.com loading...

attachment-FireShot Capture 339 - Baby_Toddler Paw Patrol Chase Costume - costumes.com loading...

costumes.com

Now on to the fur babies what are the top costumes to dress up in?

Beetlejuice came in at number 3.

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

With Hocus Pocus 2 streaming number 2 is Winnifred

attachment-FireShot Capture 348 - Search Results - costumes.com loading...

Taking the top spot at number one is Minions!

attachment-FireShot Capture 350 - Amazon.com _ minions pet costume - www.amazon.com loading...

Amazon.com

Who knows we still have a few more weeks until Halloween, it may change at the drop of a witch's hat, Oh Yeah, I went there, LOL!

Also, what do you have planned for costumes this year?

