Move over, Joey Chestnut! There's a new eating champion on the block! This past weekend, the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship took place in Indianapolis, IN. The winner for the previous eight years had been the world's number one ranked eater, Joey Chestnut. However, a new champion has been crowned as Chestnut has been out-seafood...ingested. The new champion of the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship is Geoffrey Esper, and he happens to be from Massachusetts.

Esper, 47, hails from Oxford, MA, where he is a teacher. At this year's St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship, he devoured 16 pounds, 6.4 ounces of shrimp cocktail in just eight minutes to take the championship title. Joey Chestnut had won the competition the last eight years but Chestnut didn't even finish second, or third, but fourth! Chestnut finished just 10 pounds, 9.6 ounces of shrimp cocktail as he didn't even come near to Esper's winning amount.

Check out the highlights of the upset in the video below...

The event for this year was help as the Big Ten Tailgate Party prior to the Big Ten Football Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue.

Esper had previously finished 2nd in this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. That sounds like the scene in the movie, 'Anchorman', which featured a newspaper article headline that read: 'Ron Burgundy Finishes 2nd in Hot Dog Eating Contest.'

But unfortunately, Esper did come up short in this year's contest to none other than Joey Chestnutt.

Esper has several records of his own, including eating 83 slices of Papa John's pizza in 10 minutes, 281 Hooters' wings in 10 minutes, and most recently 76 Glier's brats in 10 minutes, and earlier this year, devoured 44 pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes to win the pork roll championship win in Trenton, NJ.

Perhaps July 2023 will be the year that Geoffrey Esper takes down Joey Chestnut at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. If that were to happen, the Massachusetts native could grab the top ranking in competitive eating. Congrats on your latest win, Mr. Esper! We're all pulling you here in the Bay State!

