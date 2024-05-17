Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour is the biggest concert tour ever. It would be best if you didn't start your own Tortured Poets Department because you couldn't get a pair of tickets to experience this incredible concert-- that's why we're giving you a chance to fly to Miami, Florida for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Your South Beach Era-- are you ready for it?

Here's What You Could Win

Two tickets to Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 19, 2024

Roundtrip airfare for two to Miami

Two-night hotel stay

$500 spending money (use it for your perfect Eras fit!)

Here's How You Can Get In to Win

Listen on weekdays for the codes you'll need to enter the sweepstakes. We'll share a code after playing two back-to-back Taylor tracks-- this will happen twice every weekday beginning Monday, May 20 through Friday, June 7.

You can also earn entries by getting social with us. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more sweepstakes entries you can earn between Monday, May 20, and Sunday, June 9.

*This is a multimarket promotion open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, June 10, 2024. Prize is provided by Universal Music Group.*

