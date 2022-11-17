One of the Great Lighting Displays in the Berkshires is Now Open

The Berkshires has plenty of great spots to go to enjoy this festive time of the year during the holiday season. But perhaps one of the more underrated spots that you will find throughout the region has recently opened up and look no further for a great spot to take the family or a date, for that matter, than this historic spot.

This particular spot in the Berkshires was formerly the Lenox home of Edith Wharton, the Pulitzer Prize winning author, known for writing books such as 'Age of Innocence', 'The House of Mirth', and her writings that realistically portrayed the lives and morals during the Gilded Age. This list of her accomplishments could really go on. But by now, it's likely you know we are talking about The Mount.

Throughout November and December, there is an incredible sound and light display that is known as 'Nightwood'.

The initial opening weekend at The Mount had to be changed to this past weekend due to effects from Hurricane Nicole during the first weekend of November.

But Nightwood, which extends as a 3/4 mile stretch of impressive illuminating lights through gardens and woods. The experience is open on Saturday and Sunday nights through January 1st. Although it will be closed on Christmas weekend.

There is even a video on The Mount's Facebook page, which documents the display from last year. It gives you an idea of what to expect once you make your way to the amazing sound and light display in Lenox.

While the historic house is typically known for being a museum of its own as the former home of Wharton, there is also plenty of tours, events, and programs to partake in throughout experiencing the amazing establishment. But in November and December, it definitely serves as one of the more underrated spots to see an awesome light display in the Berkshires. For tickets, you can click on the link provided here.

This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies