The Next Holiday Is Coming What Are You Going To Do?

Thanksgiving is a few weeks away and of course, I wait till the day before to get everything I am going to need. That's an excellent sign. Maybe you will do the restaurant thing or over at another family member's or friend's house.
I have an idea of what I am now cooking for Thanksgiving Number 6 for the main course and for the sides, is fresh cranberry sauce, which I learned how to make a couple of years ago. I must be doing something right, my husband Scott, who loves his canned cranberry, actually asks for mine now!
Brussell sprouts with bacon and maple syrup, butternut squash, Oh yes, and some stuffing, but then Scott will want green bean casserole, ok so maybe there are a few more cuts I need to make off my cooking list for Turkey day.
A new survey asked people to name their three favorite Thanksgiving main courses and three favorite side dishes.
I am curious about what you are going to be serving your family and friends this Thanksgiving.
Here are the results for the main courses.
1. Turkey, 84%.
2. Ham, 56%.
3. Chicken, 32%.
4. Beef, 24%.
5. Lamb, 9%. I would like to try that sometime.
6. Duck, 7%.If you are going to have more than two people, may want to cook more than one. Duck is one of those dishes you have to flip over every hour.
7. Fish, 6%.
8. Tofu, 3%. that right a tofurkey.
And here are the most popular side dishes.
1. Stuffing or dressing, 53%.
2. Mashed potatoes, 51%.
3. Sweet potatoes or yams, 31%.
4. Cranberry sauce, 24%.
5. Bread or rolls, 23%., Mmmmm Kings Hawian rolls are always good.
6. Green bean casserole, 20%.
7. Mac and cheese, 19%.
8. Corn, 12%.
9. Salad, 8%.
10. Cornbread, 7%.
11. Fruit salad, 6%.
12. TIE: Squash, Brussels sprouts, and collard greens, 5%. both are yummy!
13. Mixed vegetables, 4%.
14. TIE: Glazed carrots, soup, and black-eyed peas, 3%.
