ALERT: ‘Most Wanted’ List Expands In Massachusetts
People on the most wanted list should be considered armed and dangerous, but police rely on assistance from the public in capturing fugitives. There are currently nine people on the active state police most wanted list.
Massachusetts State Police have added to the most wanted list. Franklin Laras is wanted for the murder of Edward Javier Perez at a Lawrence nightclub in December of last year.
Mass. State Police Add Murder Suspect To 'Most Wanted' List
You need to be careful, but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them. Instead, what you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.
MA State Police 'Most Wanted' vs. FBI Most Wanted (Boston)
The FBI page features fugitives wanted by the FBI for a variety of violent and non-violent crimes, terrorism suspects, kidnapped and missing persons, and cases about which the FBI is seeking more information. All cases featured here relate to the FBI Boston Field Office. -fbi.gov
Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted
Gallery Credit: mass.gov
