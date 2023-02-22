Back in the fall of 2020, we published an article about the largest shingled residence in not only Massachusetts but the United States being for sale. That property which spans the towns of Lenox and Stockbridge in Berkshire County is the Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate (VBE) which is formerly known as Elm Court. At the time the article was published the asking price was $12.5 million. You can check out the article by going here. Time has passed and now the Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate has a new owner.

Who is the New Owner of the Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate and What is the Future of the Legendary Property?

The new owner of the estate is Linda Law of Law & Associates. Law picked up the estate for a cool $8 million and though it isn't completely clear what the next step is for the 89-acre estate, one thing is for sure, Law and company will make sure the history and integrity of the landmark remain intact. As noted in a recent press release, here's a quote from Law regarding the future of the Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate:

While this grand Berkshire estate is suitable for a country retreat, we are not yet certain what the next incarnation of this legacy property will be but what we do know is that our team is going to be very deliberate in its thoughtful renovation to restore the vibrancy of this treasured landmark. Collectively, we have done a tremendous amount of research on the architecture and design of the Gilded Age and the history of the Vanderbilt family, and we feel a tremendous responsibility to pay homage to its legendary past. Equally as important, we will pay the utmost attention to the historical importance of Elm Court as its own entity, as well as its position and prominence in the

Lenox and Stockbridge communities.

You can check out a photo gallery of the Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate below. In addition, you can get more details along with the history of the Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate by going here.

