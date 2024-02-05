ALERT: Popular Dip Recalled At Massachusetts Supermarkets

An unlisted sesame seed ingredient is prompting a recall a popular dip here in Massachusetts.

A Wegman's brand of hummus is being recalled due to a potential "life threatening" allergic reaction.

Wegman's Harissa Hummus Topped With Harissa

Classic hummus with parsley on the plate and pita bread. horizontal top view. ALLEKO loading...

People who have allergies to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products - Summer Fresh Salads Inc.

The recalled products were sold in select Wegmans stores in Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia between January 29 and February 2.

The hummus comes in a 10.5 ounce (298g) clear plastic package with top, side and bottom labels marked with lot #240239 and lot #240309. Expiration dates (03/19/2024 and 03/26/2024) are stamped on the side label. -newsweek.com

Wegman's Locations in Massachusetts

Northborough

Chestnut Hill

Medford

Burlington

Westwood