The Cheapest Gas In Massachusetts
The ever fluctuating price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts can be annoying. Supply and demand, tension in the Middle East, geographical location the country, all factor in as reasons for changing prices at the pump.
Joe's Gas in New Bedford, MA Touts the Cheapest Gas in the state
Joe's Gas at 277 Nash Rd. in New Bedford is selling regular unleaded gas for $2.69 according to gasbuddy.com
- HiLo in New Bedford/$2.70
- Miles in Leominster/$2.74
- BJ's in North Dartmouth/$2.74
- Noble in Sturbridge/$2.75
- Express Fuel Food in Fitchburg/$2.75
The Average Price For A Gallon of Regular in Massachusetts
$3.15 for regular
$3.72 for mid
$4.07 for premium
$4.17 for diesel as of this writing
Gas Prices by the county in Massachusetts
Middlesex, Suffolk, the cape and the islands, and Berkshire County have the most expensive gas.
Norfolk, Worcester, and Essex county have somewhere in the middle.
Plymouth, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin have the cheapest gas in the commonwealth.
States With The Cheapest Gas
- Oklahoma
- Wyoming
- Colorado
- Mississippi
- Kansas
- Arkansas
- Missouri
- Wisconsin
States With The Most Expensive Gas
- Hawaii
- California
- Washington
- Nevada
- Oregon
- Alaska
- Pennsylvania
- DC
- New York
Information courtesy of aaa.com
With Spring Comes Higher Gas Prices?
Usually.
Gasoline tends to get pricier with the approach of spring, when people start driving more. Starting around this time in February, wholesale prices have advanced in each of the past 14 years over the next 12 trading sessions, according to an analysis from Dave Whitcomb, head of research at Peak Trading Research. -wsj.com
