The Cheapest Gas In Massachusetts

The ever fluctuating price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts can be annoying. Supply and demand, tension in the Middle East, geographical location the country, all factor in as reasons for changing prices at the pump.

Joe's Gas in New Bedford, MA Touts the Cheapest Gas in the state

Joe's Gas at 277 Nash Rd. in New Bedford is selling regular unleaded gas for $2.69 according to gasbuddy.com

HiLo in New Bedford/$2.70

Miles in Leominster/$2.74

BJ's in North Dartmouth/$2.74

Noble in Sturbridge/$2.75

Express Fuel Food in Fitchburg/$2.75

The Average Price For A Gallon of Regular in Massachusetts

$3.15 for regular

$3.72 for mid

$4.07 for premium

$4.17 for diesel as of this writing

Gas Prices by the county in Massachusetts

Middlesex, Suffolk, the cape and the islands, and Berkshire County have the most expensive gas.

Norfolk, Worcester, and Essex county have somewhere in the middle.

Plymouth, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin have the cheapest gas in the commonwealth.

States With The Cheapest Gas

Oklahoma

Wyoming

Colorado

Mississippi

Kansas

Arkansas

Missouri

Wisconsin

States With The Most Expensive Gas

Hawaii

California

Washington

Nevada

Oregon

Alaska

Pennsylvania

DC

New York

Information courtesy of aaa.com

With Spring Comes Higher Gas Prices?

Usually.

Gasoline tends to get pricier with the approach of spring, when people start driving more. Starting around this time in February, wholesale prices have advanced in each of the past 14 years over the next 12 trading sessions, according to an analysis from Dave Whitcomb, head of research at Peak Trading Research. -wsj.com