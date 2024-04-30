Popular Chain Restaurant With 18 Massachusetts Locations Facing Bankruptcy, Closings

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

There are plenty of restaurant chains not based out of Massachusetts that still have many locations and are quite popular. One of those chains with 18 locations in the Bay State is facing possible bankruptcy and has already closed numerous locations.

Chili's Facing Bankruptcy Rumors and Multiple Restaurant Closures

Popular restaurant franchise Chili's is facing financial turmoil as reports of bankruptcy for their parent company surface. According to multiple reports, Brinker Company International, which owns and operates Chili's as well as Maggiano's, is expected to file for bankruptcy.

Chili's has already closed 38 of its 150 locations, according to reports. Currently Massachusetts is home to 18 locations in Andover, Auburn, Bellingham, Braintree, Chelsea, East Wareham, East Walpole, Hadley, Leominster, Lowell, Pittsfield, Plainville, Plymouth, Raynham, Reading, Somerset, West Springfield, and Westford.

There is no word if and when closings will come to any of the franchise's Massachusetts locations.