Whether you are looking to live in a metropolitan area like Boston or are yearning for a more laid-back way of life that includes rolling hills and wide open spaces like the Berkshires, Massachusetts has something for everyone. Theater, art, live music, the Boston Red Sox, the Basketball Hall of Fame, Tanglewood, skiing galore, and much more, it's all available in Massachusetts and we want to see you.

If you are thinking of relocating to Massachusetts and you are interested in big city life we have updated the population numbers for the five biggest cities throughout the Bay State. Let's take a look at the top five biggest Massachusetts cities below.

#5 - Lowell

Lowell has a 2023 population of 118,266 which is an increase of 0.77% from the 2020 census which was 115,554.

#4 - Cambridge

Cambridge has a 2023 population of 122,375 which is an increase of 1.09% from the 2020 census which was 118,403.

#3 - Springfield

Springfield has a 2023 population of 156,790 which is an increase of 0.18% from the 2020 census which was 155,929.

#2 - Worcester

Springfield has a 2023 population of 214,159 which is an increase of 1.2% from the 2020 census which was 206,518.

#1 - Boston

Boston has a 2023 population of 693,062 which is an increase of 0.84% from the 2020 census which was 675,647.

The population information for each Massachusetts city comes from World Population Review. Other cities on the list include the following:

Brockton

Lynn

Quincy

New Bedford

Fall River

You can check out all of the population statistics and the entire list of 235 cities by going here. Is your next big adventure going to be in one of these bigger Massachusetts cities?

