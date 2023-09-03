This Morning News Anchor Is Popular With Berkshires TV Viewers

Berkshire TV viewers: Are you aware that a two-time Emmy Award winning anchor and reporter has graced your small screen for the past year. After 4 years in sunny Florida, Lara Bryn headed north to the Albany area as she co-hosts CBS 6's Morning News with Julia Dunn. This duo is truly a match made in heaven as they dispense the latest news stories in high fashion each and every weekday. They also manage to bring some local flavor to each broadcast as their interaction together results in appointment television with constant mentions throughout our listening area.

In case you are not familiar with Lara, let's introduce you to this talented journalist who has a TRUE commitment to bringing viewers an informative and essential product while the cameras are rolling. Her TV experience also included stops in Scranton, Pennsylvania and Elmira, New York prior to her southern adventures in the Sunshine State.

The zenith of her career took place in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where Lara received the utmost popularity and recognition of her journalistic abilities. During her three and a half year stay in the Keystone State's capital, she moved up the ranks from Capitol Beat Reporter to the weekend anchor desk and then became a nightly primary anchor.

Her memorable and poignant moment was in this market as Lara had the opportunity of a lifetime to share a personal story with her viewers as she did a story on her father prior to his passing from Alzheimer's Disease. The content was moving and emotional in nature as this painful journey resonated with her audience which resulted in her first Emmy Award and a National Society of Professional Journalists accolade.

The focus then turned into a commitment of health reporting and wellness as Lara dedicated her on-air and personal time to share her knowledge on these topics at hand. Off the air she is a 500 hour certified yoga teacher and ran the New York Marathon in 2017 to raise money for various Alzheimer's charities.

Lara also received the coveted Edward R. Murrow award for her excellence in reporting. She is a Syracuse University graduate and that's A-OK in my books as we recently shared our thoughts and memories on The Salt City in central New York. We even looked back at The GREAT New York State Fair (how ironic, I made my return last week to "The Grand Daddy of Them ALL" with The Ry Guy and more stories are coming up so we invite you to check in our web site as time goes by)

During her time off the camera, Lara and her husband are devoted parents to their 2 year old daughter and let's not forget their 4 legged canine friend. Bottom Line: This Jersey girl excels and she has the skills and talent to back it all up. Our TV viewing area has gained a TRUE asset. Attention viewers in Berkshire county and eastern New York: If you have yet to watch Lara, you can tune in to CBS 6 weekday mornings and she also handles the noon broadcast, sans Julia with my stamp of approval. Keep on ROCKIN!

(Photo images of Lara Bryn courtesy of her personal Facebook page)