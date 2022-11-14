Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?

Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.

I Was Back Home in Berkshire County in Just a Couple of Days

As I have mentioned in the past, my transplant surgery went well and I was back home in the Berkshires in just a couple of days. One thing that was definitely different for me was the fact that I would be away from work for six weeks due to recovery. Having six weeks off was a dream and I must admit it was hard to go back after having that much time off. Physically, I could have returned to work in three weeks but I took the whole six just to be safe...yeah, that's it.

My Employer Treated Me Well When it Came to Taking Time Off Through FMLA

The company I work for was very good to me while I was off on FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act). There was no hassle and I was paid by my employer for some of the time I was off. Everybody was very understanding and supportive. I couldn't have asked for a better experience in that particular situation.

If You Have to Take FMLA, Don't Worry, You're Protected in Massachusetts

If you're a Massachusetts employee and you have to take FMLA in the future, hopefully, your experience goes as smoothly as mine did. Just remember, you're protected. What I mean by this is if you have to take time off due to a situation similar to mine, you can't be fired or penalized by your employer for taking time away through FMLA. You can get all of the details regarding FMLA benefits, qualifications and laws by going to the U.S. Department of Labor's website.

