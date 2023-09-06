Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Honey Dew

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Honey Dew, a lovely, friendly 3ish-year old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who’s looking for love with you.

The staff at Berkshire Humane report that Honey has had a rough start to her life, but she’s received the greatest love in her foster home where she’s had the luxury of staying since the beginning of June. Now Honeydew is ready to move on and start a new life.

While in her foster home, Honey has learned so much. From obedience training (she just graduated with flying colors from Level One Manners Class and finished first place in the Obstacle Course!) or being redirected from distractions with her favorite training treat (hot dogs) as she does have an intense drive that will require management. Foster parents and staff agree it's very manageable, as she’s a smart and loyal girl.

In her foster home, Honey’s caregivers say she’s a real snuggle bug. She loves to squish between them on the couch or the bed. Honey is completely housetrained and will whine to let you know she needs to go out. Honey also enjoys her crate, stuffed bones, stuffed Kongs, Nylabones as well as Benebones.

A strong girl, Honey does tend to play a bit rough and will jump, but only because she loves her rope toy so much. But Honeydew is extremely obedient and listens well so with patience and continued training, she’ll learn to keep all four feet on the ground.

Honeydew tends to be apprehensive with strangers and may “woof”, but as soon as she knows you’re ok, she’s the friendliest girl. It helps that her foster parents bring her on field trips where she sees many sights and sounds, along with people. Honeydew even gets to go to the shelter and spend time relaxing in the administrative office and keeping everyone company. While visiting, she also gets to play in the agility pen where she jumps the jumps, walks the ramp, and gets her zoomies out while playing with a tennis ball.

Honeydew will need a home without cats or small animals due to her extensive prey drive and she’s a bit dog-selective. If someone who wanted to adopt her has another dog, it will definitely require a meet and greet with her to make sure they do okay together. It’s recommended she also go to a home with children aged 12 years and up.

Honeydew’s foster parents adore her and have graciously sponsored her Level 2 Manners Training Class in Family Dog School here at the shelter. They have said the most impressive attribute about her is the fact that as soon as she moved into their home, she was obedient and mindful. She adapted well to their lifestyle and became completely comfortable. They think she would do well in a home with a fenced yard, or with an outlet for her energy when necessary. Because she’s become attached to her foster folks, Honey will need time to adjust to her new home and any potential adopter would need to understand that time and patience is all she’ll need to readjust.

If you think you’re the right fit for Honeydew and are looking for the best girl, please reach out and ask to meet her. She just might be your next best companion.

Because Honeydew does live in a foster home, an appointment will be required to meet her so please contact the kennel staff to learn more about her and schedule that time at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126