Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Bella

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Bella. If you’re looking for a sweet dog, Bella might just be the perfect girl for you. Bella is a 7-and-a-half-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, who loves meeting new people. In fact, it’s one of her favorite activities! Whenever Bella meets someone new, she wiggles with joy. What could be better than a personality such as this?

Bella also enjoys long walks, playtime in the pen, and snoozing the day away on the couch. A bit strong on a leash, she will need an adopter who understands this and who is willing to work with her on not pulling.

Bella has lived with children in the past, and could potentially live with them again. She, unfortunately, is not a fan of other animals, so she’ll need to be the only pet in the home. And bonus; Bella is housetrained!

Bella is also a perfect dog for November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, where all adoption fees of cats and dogs at least seven years old at Berkshire Humane Society are only $50 through the end of the month. Also, if you are at least 60 years old, Berkshire Humane Society will waive adoption fees for a senior pet (a $25 health certificate fee will not be waived.)

If you’d like more information on how to meet Bella and potentially adopt her, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126