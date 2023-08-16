Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Junior

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Junior. This handsome 2-year-old American Pitbull mix is an exuberant young lad looking for someone to love! Junior and his sister Reese arrived at Berkshire Humane Society when their owners could no longer care for them. They are two peas in a pod personality-wise, but Junior is a bit more energetic than his sister.

Junior is the type of dog who would much rather be outside playing or hiking than be inside all day. Once his exercise needs are met, he is more than happy to settle down and snuggle all night. Junior absolutely loves meeting new people and will wiggle with joy and show you his beautiful smile. Some of his favorite activities include going for walks, romping around the pen and giving kisses.

Junior is diligently working on his housebreaking but will need an adopter willing to continue with this training. He is a potential candidate to live with another dog, but no small pets please as he does have a high prey drive. Although he has never lived with children the kennel staff believe he would be perfectly fine with them.

If you think this lovable boy is the perfect dog for you, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 for more information!