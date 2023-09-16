It’s Ridiculous How Many Roast Beefs Massachusetts Based Kelly’s Sold Last Year

My brother used to work at Kelly's Roast Beef in Saugus, MA. When he'd ask me for a ride home, I was all in because I knew he'd hook me up with a beef sauce cheese.

I will never forget the day my father introduced me to my first roast beef sandwich. I was probably around 8 years old. To this day, it is still one of my favorite things to eat. I never miss a chance to eat a Boston style roast beef.

Thinly sliced, rarish, warm roast beef on a buttered toasted bun with barbecue sauce and cheese. In fact, these delectable, iconic sandwiches have created quite a rabid following over the years.

Yep, we're known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way. Just ask anyone from Boston's North Shore, where we've been a staple for over 70 years. -kellysroastbeef.com

It's Ridiculous How Many Roast Beef Sandwiches Kelly's Sold Last Year

Kelly's, founded in 1951, first restaurant on Revere Beach, can now be enjoyed in Florida!

Naples, FL

Pasadena, FL

Bradenton, FL

University Park, FL

Massachusetts

Saugus

Danvers

Revere Beach

Medford

Dedham

New Hamsphire

Salem

With it's eyes now on Los Angeles, CA, expanding with franchising of the iconic Boston style sandwich maker, the numbers are absolutely incredible.

Today, a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches a month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates a staggering one million sandwiches are sold a year. -qsrmagazine.com

The above photograph of a bottle of James River brand BBQ sauce is really what makes this sandwich just do damn delicious. Originator of the "beef three way", no other sauce can do what this does.

Kelly's also sells this sauce by the bottle to satisfy enthusiasts.

Delectable lobster rolls, clam chowder, burgers, dogs, and other amazing fried food are also for purchase at Kelly's.