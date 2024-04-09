“Least Trusted” Restaurant Chain in the U.S. Has 63 Massachusetts Locations

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

There are plenty of chains that are not Massachusetts-based, yet feature locations throughout the state. In fact, a very popular chain with 63 locations was named the "least trusted" in the nation.

Panera Bread Named Least Trusted Restaurant Chain in America

According to Chain Store Age, Panera Bread has been voted the least-trusted chain restaurant in the U.S.

20% of American adults surveyed said that Panera Bread is their least trusted restaurant brand.

Close behind Panera with Chipotle Mexican Grill 18% of respondents cited the eatery as their last trusted, but ranked the lowest with baby boomers. There are 69 in Massachusetts.

18% of those surveyed named Sonic Drive-In as their least trusted chain restaurant, although there are only four Sonic's located in Massachusetts.