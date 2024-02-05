Attention, Berkshire residents: If you are travelling out east to do some shopping, more than 56,000 square feet of Holyoke's Mall at Ingleside will be remodeled and over 106,000 square feet of brands have extended their leases. They have been deemed as the largest shopping center in western Massachusetts totalling 1.6 million square feet of space.

Holyoke Mall exterior photo

Holyoke Mall General Manager, Lynn Gray summed things up on how this facility is STILL a destination for ALL Bay State residents:

“Our local and national partners’ reinvestments in our center, and in our community, indicate the strength and longevity of retail and their commitment to our shoppers,”

Click on the link below and check out 22News anchor Nick Aresco's story as he fills us in on some new tenants that will set up shop in this shopping complex:

(Video clip courtesy of 22 News (WWLP-TV in Springfield, Massachusetts)

Additional updates on this refurbishing include Spencer’s completing a renovation of their store, H&M and Rack Room are working to begin their remodeling followed by DSW to follow. More construction details will be announced as the projects get closer.

Within the last three months, five new tenants have opened in the Holyoke Mall and two more food establishments are set to open this spring. Gray reiterated that more revisions are planned for Holyoke Mall as more elements are set to take place including additional construction projects and lease renewals, with the additional remodeling of several local and national stores that are already in house.

BOTTOM LINE: A massive shopping experience awaits you upon your next visit. We will keep you posted on further developments. For more information, log on to Holyoke Mall's web site by going here.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of 22 News (WWLP-TV) and www.finance.yahoo.com)

(Featured image photo courtesy of Dirk Stanley)

(Holyoke Mall interior photos courtesy of Gregory Smith and Ivelisse Lopez)

