Massachusetts Housing Authority Battles Massive Bed Bug Infestation

Massachusetts is a fantastic place to live.

The overall quality of life, dictated by employment, education, salary, and cost of living, is often ranked high in national surveys. Several cities and towns in Massachusetts have been deemed some of the most desirable places to live in the country and the vast beauty of the state's natural landscapes make it one of the most popular places to live.

Despite it being such a great state, Massachusetts also has its fair share of issues, but no more than anywhere else. Sometimes there are issues that are out of the state government's control, but then it's their job to step up to try and fix, or at least mitigate a bad situation.

That's exactly what one Western Massachusetts housing authority is currently dealing with.

According to MassLive, the Northampton Housing Authority has been dealing with a bed bug infestation at a western Massachusetts housing unit. The Walter Salvo House, which has 193 units has been dealing with the outbreak since last month. According to the Housing Authority website, the complex, located at 81 Conz St in Northampton, has one, two, and three bedroom units that can accommodate elderly and disabled residents.

Northampton Housing Authority Executive Director Cara Leiper says they have brought in an exterminator to test all 193 units, which included two bed-bug sniffing dogs, and all units and common areas were tested.

Extermination heat treatment has been completed on all the units, but some residents say the problem is persisting. The housing authority says the infestation is lingering because residents are not following the protocols and precautions given to them after the extermination took place.

A new report is expected to be leased today and authorities will continue with whatever proper course of action dictated by those results.