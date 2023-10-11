Massachusetts residents don't have the best reputation when it comes to driving and part of the reason for that could be the fact that we are always in a hurry. Massachusetts is always notorious for its traffic, especially in the greater Boston area.

While Massachusetts is famous for bad drivers, it's also famous for being one of the most regulated states, and those laws and regulations cover all aspects of life which of course includes driving.

Massachusetts has some of the most stringent laws regarding roadways and regulates everything from who can drive when they can drive, what they can drive, and how they can modify their vehicles. Now all of these laws are of course in place for people's safety but compared to some other states that let you put basically anything with wheels on the road, it can seem overbearing at times.

When it comes to speeding, Massachusetts State Troopers, not including local city and town police departments, issue over 120,000 speeding tickets a year, on average. Drivers in Auburn, MA are most likely to receive a speeding as more citations are handed out there than anywhere else in the state, but what about the vehicle that receives the most speeding tickets?

The Subaru WRX is the Model of Vehicle Receives the Most Speeding Citations

Across the entire country, not just Massachusetts, the Subaru WRX is the vehicle that receives the most speeding tickets annually, according to Hot Cars.

The WRX edition of the Impreza model stands for World Rally Cross, which features rally-style technology including turbocharged four-cylinder engines, stiffened suspensions, and all-wheel drive.

The vehicle is always on the list of best-performing vehicles under $40,000, making it available to every race car driver wannabe who can't afford to purchase a Porsche or Ferrari. Hot Cars

The WRX tops the list of most tickets, with 33.6% of the drivers reporting a violation.