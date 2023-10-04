Massachusetts Town Named Coziest Christmas, Winter Getaway in the U.S.

October has arrived and those crazy Christmas lovers are already ramping up for the impending holiday.

Not only do folks who love the Christmas holiday tend to deck their homes out in holiday grandeur, but many seek out the perfect Christmas getaway. Folks looking for a Hallmark movie-esque holiday backdrop, look no further than the bucolic mountains of the Berkshires.

Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge, Massachusetts at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.

Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas, during which organizers recreate Norman Rockwell’s 1967 painting “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas),” attracts thousands of visitors each year and went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what Country Living wrote about Stockbridge:

“Stockbridge might look just like a Norman Rockwell painting—and that’s because it is! Each year, the town re-creates the 1967 Rockwell painting, “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas)” during their annual festival. Old-fashioned cars line the main street to recreate the painting, and the public can tour historic homes decorated for the holidays.”

There is no better place to stay when you visit this magical winter wonderland than the iconic Red Lion, which is one of the oldest hotels in the country.

The historic gem spares no expense to get decked out for the winter season, warming the hearts of even the coldest Grinch.