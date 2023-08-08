Residents of Berkshire County, Massachusetts know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive western Massachusetts has something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.

For a large group or family, or even a small group or family that reallllyyyy wants to make sure they have enough room to get away from each other, renting an entire historic inn is the way to go.

Cue the Kemble Berkshires. This stunning inn located in Lenox, Massachusetts in the heart of Berkshire County dates back to the late 1800s. The luxurious property boasts manicured landscape with rolling views of Stockbridge Bowl and the Berkshire hills. It's available for rent via host Daniel on Airbnb Guests have the opportunity to relax in the library room, jam out in the music room, snuggle up in front of one of the home's seven fireplaces or enjoy a drink with a friend at the private bar, you will find beautiful spaces to enjoy in groups or in solitude. Up to 30 guests may stay at the property and with 27 bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms, there is plenty of room for large groups to spread out.



The Kemble Berkshires is a 100% carbon neutral property that was built in 1881 for a U.S. Secretary of State and New Jersey State Senator and is currently being modernized by Shared Estates with bright minimalist finishes and world-class amenities.

The opulent home provides a long list of amenities, for kids big and small we offer a virtual reality gaming room, PS4 gaming setup, retro arcade, foosball table, ping-pong, board games, and more. For outdoors you will find bocce, croquet, tennis and badminton equipment, large Jenga, and more.

In addition, the property offers a dining room with a custom farmhouse dining table, a professional-grade kitchen, herb and vegetable garden, fire pit, and expansive multi-level stone patios and decks. Events up to 175 are permitted and a tent is provided for rain contingency.The Kemble Berkshires is an innovative social equity vehicle. Owned by 143 investors from Main Street and Wall Street through Shared Estates' equity crowdfunding model with investments ranging from $1,000 to $100,000, the property is part of a transformation that levels the real estate ownership playing field. The Kemble Inn also donates 1% of net income to The Lenox Library. The owner's previous property was #1 on VRBO in the Berkshires and was showcased on Netflix's "World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals" series.

Currently this property rents for just over $4,000 a night on average.

Check out this amazing property below.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State