Recalled Breakfast Items Were Distributed Nationwide Including Massachusetts

Two versions of a breakfast item have been recalled. The items were distributed nationwide including in Massachusetts. If you bought mini bagels recently you'll want to pay attention as the Feel Good Foods company issued a voluntary recall on its Gluten-Free Plain and Everything flavored Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the bagel items were recalled by Feel Good Foods due to the possibility of the products containing undeclared gluten that may be present due to cross-contamination.

Product Information and Photos (Various Packaging Designs Included):

Cream Cheese Stuffed Plain Mini Bagels: UPC 89903900283

Cream Cheese Stuffed Everything Mini Bagels: UPC 89903900286

Best By Dates (for both products): 5/29/24 to 9/17/25

Products Were Distributed Nationwide Including in Massachusetts

It's possible that Massachusetts shoppers could have the recalled bagel items in their possession. Massachusetts grocery stores like Stop and Shop carry the bagels as listed on the grocer's website. Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere in Massachusetts, and bought either version of these bagels, there's a chance you could have the recalled products in your home.

Refund Information and Further Details

If you have the impacted bagel items you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For questions and more information call: 1-800-638-8949 or go here.

