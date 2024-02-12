Small Town Massachusetts Native Wins Second Super Bowl Title with Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII has come and gone and the Kansas City Chiefs are again victorious. While Patriots fans in New England might still be licking their wounds from another dismal season, there actually is a reason for Massachusetts fans to celebrate the Chiefs win.

While Massachusetts residents might not want to see Chiefs Kingdom coming for their dynasty, there is one player on the field that Bay State football fans should cheer on, because he's one of our own.

Noah Gray, a tight end for the Kansas Chiefs was born in New England and grew up in Massachusetts. Gray was born in Laconia, New Hampshire in 1999 and was raised in Gardner, Massachusetts. He went to high school at Leominster High School where he played originally played wide receiver, switched to quarterback, and eventually returned to the wideout position. His senior year was named to first-team All-State after a standout season catching 30 passes for 619 yards and eight touchdowns.

After high school, Gray went on to football at Duke University where his stand-out play landed him spots on the second-team All-ACC team and second-team All-American, making him a top prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

In May 2021, Gray was drafted in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs switching over to the tight end position. Gray has had great numbers in his first two seasons in the league, especially considering he plays back to starting tight end Travis Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

In fact, when Kelce missed this year's season opener after bruising his knee in the last week of preseason practice, that led to extra work for Gray, as TE2 in Kansas City.

In episode 53 of the New Heights podcast that Kelce hosts with his brother Jason, Travis said "We've got a bunch of great tight ends. Noah Gray did a great job" and credits his backup with helping the team get the win week one.

Nothing but love for the Massachusetts native who just picked up his second Super Bowl ring in just three short years, something even many NFL hall of famers never got to experience.