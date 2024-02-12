Popular Massachusetts Retailer Closing Sole Location Soon

Massachusetts residents are very familiar with the struggling retail business. I remember being sad about the fact that I could no longer shop at Christmas Tree Shops in Holyoke as that retailer completely went out of business last year. Likewise, pharmacy store chains have been closing regularly with more closures on the way.

Another Massachusetts Retailer Will Be Closing Its Doors Very Soon

One Massachusetts business that will be shutting its doors soon is M. Edward Jewelers. Located in the Stop & Shop plaza on Merrill Road in Pittsfield, the closure of the beloved jeweler and watch store is because the owners are retiring. There's no doubt that M. Edward Jewelers will be sorely missed as they have had a large and faithful customer base over the years.

When is the Beloved Massachusetts Jeweler Closing?

After making a phone call to M. Edward Jewelers this past weekend I learned that the business will be open for approximately one more week but there are reduced hours.

Updated Hours of Operation

M. Edward Jewelers' current hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 10 am - 3 pm and Saturday from 10 am - 2 pm. This is good news for anyone who wants to buy a last-minute Valentine's Day gift this Wednesday at a great discount as some items are up to 80% off.

More Information

For questions and more information, you can contact M. Edward Jewelers in Pittsfield at (413) 442-6911 or email medwardjewelers@verizon.net

