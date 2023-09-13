Iconic Massachusetts Luxury Hotel is The Oldest in the Country

Massachusetts history runs deep. As one of the first original 13 states, Massachusetts has no shortage of historical landmarks from the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, the USS Constitution and so many more. From stories of Paul Revere and John Hancock to the Boston Tea Party, Massachusetts has played an integral part in the country's history.

In addition to its historic value, Massachusetts is also home to some of the oldest buildings and businesses in the country. From the country's first bar, high school, and restaurant, Massachusetts is home to so many firsts.

That rich history brings visitors in droves to Massachusetts. According to Visit Massachusetts, over 31 million people from all over the world visit the state annually, which brings in $24.2 billion in travel-related revenue, supporting $1.6 billion in state and local taxes and 153,200 jobs.

There are plenty of lodging options for visitors to Massachusetts, with no shortage of rustic inns, pristine Airbnbs, and of course, historic hotels. A state that has a such rich history has plenty of hotel properties that date back to the late 1700s and played an important part in the formative years of our country.

The Oldest Hotel in the County is Located in Berkshire County, Massachusetts

The oldest continuously operating hotel in the United States is the iconic Red Lion Inn in the heart of Stockbridge, Massachusetts, according to Historic Hotels of America. Originally a small tavern on the corner of Main Street, the Red Lion first opened its doors in 1773.

In 1873 the inn was purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Plumb who were avid collectors of rare and fine items and their impressive collection became world-renowned. A fire in 1896 destroyed the building, however many of the antiques were able to be salvaged, and some of them are still on display today.

The charm of this historic Berkshire inn was immortalized by American artist Norman Rockwell, who also called the town home, in his painting "Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas,". It can be viewed by visitors right down the street from the Red Lion at the world-famous Norman Rockwell Museum.

As of 2023, the Red Lion Inn still operates over 80 guest rooms, serves exquisite meals in the Main Dining Room, and welcomes guests to enjoy cocktails, live music, and snacks fireside at the Lion's Den pub.