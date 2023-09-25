Here’s When You Should Never Visit Western Massachusetts for Fall Foliage

Massachusetts is an amazing place to live. A state rich in history and beauty there is truly something for everyone, for both visitors and residents alike. From the picturesque beaches of Cape Cod to the stunning mountains of the Berkshires Massachusetts is truly a gem of a state.

One of the best times of the year for both Massachusetts residents and visitors is the Fall season. After what can be an oppressively humid summer season and before the harsh winter arrives, there is this little window of nearly perfect weather that is the autumn season.

A picture-perfect fall day in the Berkshires consists of a warm, sunny day, with a touch of a breeze, one of the days where you could wear shorts or pants and be fine either way. The sky is blue and the hills are covered in bold, bright leaves, cascading from red to yellow, to orange and you have one of the views that pictures can't justify. You have to see it in person, while you sip fresh apple cider, pressed from fruit grown in those very same hills.

That perfect fall day in the Berkshires is highly sought-after by both the 129,000 people who call the country home, and the over 2.6 million visitors that area sees annually. So that begs the question, when are the best and worst times to visit the Berkshires for fall foliage?

Best Weekend in The Berkshires of Western Massachusetts for Fall Foliage in 2023?

Peak Fall Foliage in the Berkshires usually takes place in early October, but according to experts at the Boston Globe, prime time for the best views and brightest colors is going to the week of October 9th.

Worst Weekend to See Fall Foliage in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts in 2023?

The same experts predict that anything past October 16, 2023, will be post foliage peak, as colors start to dull and leaves start to fall. So plan your trip before then!