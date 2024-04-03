Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Buck

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Buck. This blue-eyed boy is a 4-year-old Jersey Wooly All-American mixed breed bunny who was brought to Berkshire Humane Society because his owners didn’t have time for him.

Now, Buck finds himself looking for a calm and quiet home where he can receive lots of love and attention. He is getting used to being handled here at the shelter, so he’ll need an adopter who is rabbit-savvy and willing to provide him with the time and care he needs to adjust.

Due to his coat, Buck will need regular grooming; more than the average rabbit. Rabbits should be brushed consistently to help eliminate hair blockages as they are fastidious groomers and aren’t able to eliminate hairballs as a cat would.

If you have a home that can help Buck thrive, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society small animal staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124 for more information.