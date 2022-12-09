This Berkshire Village Will Truly Get You Into The X-Mas Spirit

With the holidays right around the corner, visitors in the beautiful Berkshires are considering a major getaway from the urban grind as they are craving a slice of Christmas Americana and there is one location in our backyard that fits the bill.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

Tyringham (pronounced Tee-ring-ham) has been deemed one of the top 10 Massachusetts villages that truly has a picture post card look. this rural part of our community is a perfect getaway that is situated away from the hustle and bustle as the regular population is just over 400 people. Two places offer a chance to get you into a holiday frame of mind including The Santarella Gingerbread House and Ashintully Gardens are both located on the main road. Make it a point to also check out The Tyringham Cobble and The Shaker Settlement Historic District.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

This ideal destination transforms into a perfect holiday getaway, especially if a white Christmas is on the horizon. You will be talking about your experience in this quaint Berkshire surrounding as the festive atmosphere and serenity will truly be the topic of conversation. You can also drive around and check out the vast assortment of Christmas tree farms, so there is no need to bring one from your original destination. Remember the two words: "SHOP LOCAL" which helps regenerate the local economy.

Winter country road leading through a mountain landscape. trendobjects loading...

Tyringham is also within close proximity of Lee, Pittsfield, Monterey and Great Barrington as visitors need to make the trip to these municipalities to pick up much-needed supplies during their stay. This area is popular when hikers explore this terrain which is considered part of the Appalachian Trail beginning at Sky Hill to Main Road and the town center (which consists of the post office and town hall) which becomes adjacent to Becket mountain. Now you know what I mean when we are discussing the perfect holiday getaway.

_jure _jure loading...

Several U.S. Presidents spent their summers in Tyringham including Rutherford B. Hayes and Grover Cleveland. Former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis and his wife, Kitty spent some time at their vacation retreat to escape the urban atmosphere in Boston and Nat King Cole's widow, Maria became a resident in this hamlet after his passing in 1965.

Berkshire Mountains loading...

Make plans and spend your holiday here in western Massachusetts for the ultimate "magical" holiday experience and don't forget to take some photos for a memorable look back at your excursion. If you would like to learn more about this quaint Berkshire county village, log on to the town of Tyringham's web site by going here.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Berkshire Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Berkshire loading...

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.www.wikipedia.com and www.onlyinourstate.com)