Massachusetts is a great place to live. Things like great schools, thriving job markets, and an overall high quality of life all lead to folks choosing Massachusetts as their home.

One of the main reasons the quality of life in Massachusetts consistently ranks so high is the overall health of its residents. From a multitude of options for outdoor recreation to gyms and fitness studios throughout the state, accessible to everyone, Massachusetts residents continue to be some of the healthiest in the country.

In addition to their general health, Massachusetts residents also rate their quality of healthcare as some of the best in the U.S. Recently U.S. News and World Reports ranked Massachusetts as the third best state in the country for healthcare, behind only Hawaii and Rhode Island, taking into consideration both quality and accessibility.

Recently, a national nonprofit focused on patient safety, took a look at hospitals across the state to determine some of the best and worst facilities when it comes to patient safety.

For Massachusetts, there is a ton of great news. 36 of the Massachusetts hospitals studied a grade of an A or B and not one single hospital received an F. That's great news for Massachusetts residents, however, recent reports suggest some not so great news for some of these hospitals.

Healthcare Company That Runs Eight Massachusetts Hospitals Declares Bankruptcy

Steward Health Care, the parent company of eight Massachusetts hospitals, is in financial trouble. Yesterday the Dallas-based for-profit health care system announced it had filed for bankruptcy.

Earlier this year, New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton, MA closed after it was revealed that the operator, also Steward Health Care, owed $50 million in unpaid rent.

Now residents and employees turn their concerns to the other eight Massachusetts hospitals the private-equity backed company runs.

Those hospitals are as follows:

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton

Carney Hospital in Dorchester

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton

Holy Family Hospital in Methuen

Haverhill Hospital in Haverhill

Morton Hospital in Taunton

Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer

St. Anne’s in Fall River

What Massachusetts Are Closing in the Wake of Steward Health Bankruptcy?

The good news is that all local hospitals under Steward’s ownership will remain open, according to Dr. Ralph de la Torre, Chief Executive Officer of Steward, via WCVB Boston.

Steward Health Care has done everything in its power to operate successfully in a highly challenging healthcare environment. Filing for Chapter 11 restructuring is in the best interests of our patients, physicians, employees, and communities at this time. “In the past several months we have secured bridge financing and progressed the sale of our Stewardship Health business in order to help stabilize operations at all of our hospitals. Steward will be better positioned to responsibly transition ownership of its Massachusetts-based hospitals, keep all of its hospitals open to treat patients and ensure the continued care and service of our patients and our communities. CEO of Steward, via Boston 25 News