Study: Massachusetts Misses The Top 20 When It Comes To FUN

Here's a weird question, residents of the Beautiful Berkshires: Would you consider Massachusetts to be a "fun" state? Whether it's "everyday life" or for a vacation getaway, does the Bay State offer a whole lot of "fun" options?

Recently, the personal finance experts at WalletHub conducted a "fun" study looking at the most fun states in the country. As a resident of the Commonwealth, how do you think Massachusetts ranked?

To come up with the results, the WalletHub team looked at all 50 states and compared them across 26 different metrics. They looked at such things as the number of nightlife options per capita, the number of amusement parks, the number of movie theaters plus movie costs, national park accessibility, etc.

Sadly, Massachusetts did not even make the top 20. Please don't misunderstand me, Massachusetts did not perform terribly. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts ranked in the top 5 in two categories (highest personal spending on recreation services per capita and the number of marinas per capita).

Overall, Massachusetts was ranked the 28th most fun state. Yeah, we could have done better but at least we didn't land in the bottom 5, or worse yet, #50! Mississippi, by the way, was ranked dead last.

Here are the top 10 for "2023's Most Fun States in America" according to WalletHub:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Texas Washington Minnesota Louisiana

Another interesting item from the "fun" study is that New England as a whole did not perform well. Massachusetts at #28 was the highest-ranked New England state. The next closest on the list was Maine which ranked at #41!

It's another fascinating study conducted by WalletHub. Visit their website here to take a look at the full rankings.

