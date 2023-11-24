The 22 Massachusetts Cities That Hate Marijuana The Most

It's been 7 years since Massachusetts voted to legalize the use of cannabis for recreation, but not everybody was on board. Ohio just passed the recreational use of marijuana on November 7. It's now legal for recreational use in 24 states.

Massachusetts Legalizes Recreational Use of Marijuana in Nov. of 2016

By a margin of 54 to 46 percent (with 96 percent of precincts reporting), voters approved a ballot question that will allow adults 21 and older to be in possession of pot and grow it at home starting on Dec. 15. And weed could be for sale in stores by Jan. 1, 2018, unless the state Legislature moves that date further into the future. -wbur.org

Not All Municipalities Wanted It, Here are 22 Big Cities That Voted NO.

Andover Barnstable Braintree Chelmsford Danvers Falmouth Lawrence Lexington Marshfield Methuen Milton Needham Norwood North Andover Peabody Reading Revere Shrewsbury Tewksbury Wakefield Weymouth Woburn

Recreational Sales of Marijuana Drive A lot of Revenue for Massachusetts

Recreational marijuana sales in the state reached $132.8 million, the highest amount of adult-use gross sales in Massachusetts since adult-use marijuana retail stores opened in Nov. 2018. -masscannabiscontrol.com

The Law in Massachusetts Regarding Recreational Cannabis

Although marijuana is legal in the Commonwealth, certain caveats exist regarding its possession and use. Massachusetts Recreational Marijuana Laws prohibits residents from:

Possessing, using, purchasing, or processing more than 1 ounce of marijuana or 5 grams of marijuana concentrates for recreational purposes

Possessing more than 10 ounces of marijuana on their private residence

Purchasing or transporting more than six marijuana plants, three of which must be seedlings

Cultivating more than 12 marijuana plants per residence. These marijuana plants must also be grown out of public view.

Transporting marijuana in a container that is not locked or sealed

Consuming marijuana in public

Giving marijuana to individuals under the age of 21

Transporting marijuana out of the Commonwealth

Cannabis is legal in some facet in almost every state besides South Carolina, Idaho, Kansas, and Wyoming where it is fully illegal.