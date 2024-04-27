The Biggest Electricity Bill Killers In New York

In New York you have the choice of utility providers: National Grid, NYSEG, and a few others. They all vary slightly as far as rates are concerned, but for the purpose of this post, we're talking about the average residential electricity bill and what in your home draws the most electricity.

On average, New York residents spend about $230 per month on electricity. That adds up to $2,760 per year.

That’s 27% higher than the national average electric bill of $2,179. The average electric rates in New York cost 22 ¢/kilowatt-hour (kWh), so that means that the average electricity customer in New York is using 1,041 kWh of electricity per month, and 12,492 kWh over the course of the year. -energysage.com

What is drawing all your electricity in your house?

We often think that the size of the appliance is somehow equal to how much electricity it draws, or is that just me? My little brother is local electrician, so he always corrects me.

AC/Heat

Forced cold or hot air is a killer. Your HVAC system is almost 50% of your electricity bill.

Water Heater

Your water heater, if you have one, can chew up about 15% of your bill.

Appliances

Refrigerator, washer and dryer, electric stove, dishwasher are next on the list. 13% of your electricity.

Lighting

Leaving those bathroom lights on are using about 10% of your electricity.

Television/Computer

Video games, streaming, and television account for about 5%

We are a family of 5 and our electricity bill was $550 last month which is unacceptable. We had an electrical malfunction in our HVAC system which solved the mystery!