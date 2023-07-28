Tree House Trail Offers Unique, Affordable Family Adventure in Western Massachusetts

It's summer in Massachusetts and we're getting into the stretch of summer where your kids can really start to drive you crazy. Yelling at them to go play outside just isn't cutting it anymore. If you're in search of a unique western Massachusetts day adventure to get them out of the house, we've found it for you.

Tree House Trail at the Aerial Adventure Park at one of Massachusetts' most popular ski resorts, Berkshire East.

Most people know Berkshire East in Charlemont, Massachusetts, just over the border of Berkshire County, for its skiing, but they have tons of summer activities as well. Their Aerial Adventure Park is an action-packed day of zip lines and ropes courses that's great for bigger kids and adults, but the coolest thing about Berkshire East is they have a Tree House Trail specifically designed for the littles in your life.

The Tree House Trail is a netted course designed for kids ages 3 and up. Moving from platform to platform amongst the trees, kids will navigate a series of fun elements, such as netted bridges, Burma bridges, tunnels, and a small zip line. This course is netted, meaning no harnesses are necessary, allowing kids to explore this “Swiss Family Robinson” type environment on their own terms while still being supervised by Berkshire East's trained staff.

One of the best parts about this adventure course for the younger children in your family is that it's only $10 per child, and kids ages 3-5 can be accompanied by an adult, free of charge.