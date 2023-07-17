WOW! Planning A Road Trip? Study Says To Leave Massachusetts

Hey there, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. Quick Question: Are you planning a road trip this summer? If you are and you're planning on staying within the Bay State's borders, you may want to reconsider.

The personal finance experts at WalletHub recently conducted another one of their fascinating studies and, in this particular study, Massachusetts did NOT rank too highly. Let's delve a little deeper, shall we?

Since summer is generally when the majority of people like to take family vacations, the crew at WalletHub decided to release its annual report on the Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips.

To come up with their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states in 32 key categories. Everything from each state's number of attractions, average price of gas, nightlife options per capita, lowest hotel room prices, lowest camping prices, etc.

Get ready for this. Massachusetts ranked pretty low in all categories. As a matter of fact, the highest Massachusetts ranked was 17th for the state's number of attractions. For many metrics, the Bay State ranked in the bottom ten.

Overall, Massachusetts was ranked 44th out of 50 states for summer driving. That makes the Commonwealth the 7th worst state for summer road trips! We ranked especially bad in the categories for the lowest price of a 3-star hotel room, lowest price of camping, and driving laws rating.

Here are 2023's Best States for Summer Road Trips according to WalletHub:

Texas New York North Carolina Ohio Idaho Louisiana Florida Wyoming Minnesota Maine

Well, at least one New England state made the top 10 with Maine just sneaking in there. The next highest New England state in the rankings was Vermont at #27. BTW, two New England states actually performed worse than Massachusetts.

Connecticut ranked on the list at #48 and Rhode Island came in dead last at #50. Check out the full rankings on WalletHub's website here. And thanks to WalletHub for yet another great study!

