Have You Worn This Mass. Billionaire’s Shoes?

There are about 750 billionaires living in the United States, with 23 living in Massachusetts. Abigail Johnson (Fidelity) $26B, Robert Kraft (Patriots) $11B, and Robert Hale Jr. (Granite Telecommunications) $5B are just three of the billionaires in the state.

New Balance Sneaker Icon Jim Davis ($6B) Calls Newton, MA his home

Jim Davis, chairman of New Balance, bought the Boston shoe company in 1972 and turned it into a powerhouse, with yearly sales in the billions, Forbes reported. He and his family took the 215th slot in the magazine’s list of the wealthiest people in the U.S. -boston.com

Originally an arch support and orthopedic shoe brand, New Balance has an endorsement deal with Shohei Ohtani. The LA Dodgers just inked Ohtani to a ten year, $700M deal, the biggest in professional U.S. sports history.

New Balance

Ok, this might be kind of obvious for anyone who lives in Boston, since you can't miss the massive New Balance building!

From the year 2015: Global athletic leader New Balance announces the grand opening of its 250,000-square-foot world headquarters located at 100 Guest Street in the Allston/Brighton neighborhood of Boston. -newbalance.com

New Balance also just signed with Endrick, a 17 year-old pro soccer player from Brazil.

New Balance owner Jim Davis is also an investor in major league lacrosse.

Sneaker brands Converse, Saucony, Reebok, and Adidas are all headquartered in Massachusetts as well.