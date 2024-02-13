A Popular Landmark For Ice Cream In Massachusetts Is For Sale

Fingers crossed this popular Summer spot for ice cream in such a small town gets a buyer as it has been recently listed for sale.

Growing up in Adams, this place has been part of my childhood memories. Especially when you were on a local sports team and your coach was nice enough to treat the whole team for some ice cream treats after winning a game.

Who remembers when Rainbow Shack started on Hoosac Street?

That's exactly how it all started off. The Rainbow Shack has been an icon in Adams, Massachusetts since 1996 serving up ice cream for those hot summer days. Being how small the former location was and with how many people it served, it was then it was moved to it's current location several years later.

Now is your chance to continue the heritage of this Adams icon!

The current location of The Rainbow Shack now located at 85 Summer Street has been listed on Monarch Reality's website for a price of $349,900. It features $4,892 square feet of interior space with a large counter and sitting areas.

Below is the description from Monarch Reality's website:

''The Rainbow Shack,'' is Adams' cherished ice cream haven, where the sweet symphony of delightful flavors and community warmth has resonated since 1996! This local gem, a true legend, is now ready for its next custodian as the owners retire. The mixed-use commercial building, a cornerstone of Summer St in the business district, offers promising potential for your entrepreneurial dreams. Nestled on a high-visibility corner lot, this handsome property establishes a tangible connection to lively street traffic, complemented by convenient paved off-street parking. Remarkably, it stands as the sole ice cream parlor in Adams, the nearest competitor located 5.7 miles away, underscoring its unrivaled market presence. This turn-key opportunity is ready for a new owner to step in and take over.

That being said, it's your chance to get connected with the Adams Community while keeping the heritage alive!

