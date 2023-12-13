CAUTION: Reckless Driving On The Rise In Massachusetts

When I was on my way home from work today, it was a normal afternoon as usual. Remind you I always drive normal and try my best to not have a led foot. Of course a lot of modern cars nowadays ride so comfortably you tend to forget to look at your speedometer.

Anyways back to the point, I was just cruising when all of a sudden this blue Nissan came out of nowhere probably doing at least 80 mph. I mean this vehicle was up on my bumper to the point where their headlights were in my back window. Since the vehicle I was driving I always take good care of it, I didn't do any abrupt maneuvers like "brake-checking" or anything like that since that would be reckless of me. So, I just drove normally until the vehicle finally backed off.

What is reckless driving in Massachusetts?

According to Wikipedia, reckless driving is a major moving violation related to aggressive driving that generally consists of driving a vehicle with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property. It is usually a more serious offense than careless driving, improper driving, or driving without due care and attention.

What are the consequences for reckless driving in Massachusetts?

Penalties include but not limited to jail time ranging from two weeks to two years, and fines ranging from $20 to $200. Negligent operation carries an additional $250 penalty. My advice to everyone especially if you're the one that was driving the blue Nissan, take your time as there is no reason to be in a hurry. And let's all get home safely for the holidays.

