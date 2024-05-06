Dunkin’ In Massachusetts Is Giving Away Free Coffee

The past few years we all know and should know with the pandemic and everything else have been extremely difficult for nurses, and everyone else that works in the healthcare field.

As of Monday, May 6, 2024 it is National Nurses Day!

According to WWLP 22News:

To celebrate, Dunkin' is awarding all nurses at participating locations in Massachusetts with free coffee for what they do everyday for patients in need. Healthcare works can choice between any medium hot or ice coffee with no purchase necessary. Dunkin' has also released new donut swirl flavors, blueberry donut and vanilla frosted donut.

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ is honored to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the nurses who serve our communities day in and day out, As a small token of our gratitude, we’re inviting nurses to take a well-deserved coffee break on us.” - Kelsey Chester, Dunkin’s Field Marketing Manager for Western Massachusetts.

Aside from free coffee at Dunkin' for all nurses on National Nurses Day, Applebee's is celebrating National Nurses Day and Teacher Appreciation Week with free appetizers plus hosting a fundraiser to support the New England Jimmy Fund.

From April 29 to May 13, 2024, participating nurses and teachers can enjoy a free complimentary appetizer valued up to $12, with the purchase of an entrée. This offer is available for dine-in only and requires a valid work badge and guests must mention it upon ordering in order to redeem this offer. The New England Jimmy Fund Fundraiser will follow from May 13 to June 18. During this time, guests can contribute to cancer research and patient care by purchasing pin-up cards in $1 or $5 increments.

