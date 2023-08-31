It’s Illegal to Burn This Type of Material in Massachusetts

It&#8217;s Illegal to Burn This Type of Material in Massachusetts

Considering the fact that summer is coming to an end here in the Baystate. The time of year where we enjoy big bonfires with our friends and have a great time this Labor Day Weekend. It's also where we are permitted to burn unwanted materials in an open firepit. However, before you decide to go and light a match outside in your pit, it's a good idea to know these laws and safety regulations according to Mass.gov.

The list of these things you can burn or cannot burn are at as follows, but I have to admit I have broken some of these regulations before. Please don't tell the Fire Marshal. LOL.

You are allowed to burn:

  • Brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing)
  • Agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush pruning's, raspberry stalks, and infected beehives for disease control.
  • Trees and brush from agricultural land clearing
  • Fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available.

You may not burn:

  • Leaves
  • Brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing
  • Grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires
  • Construction materials or demolition debris
  • Household trash - Mass.gov
If you're looking to enjoy a small firepit and even roast marshmallows, you're in luck as long as they are kept to a reasonable size and supervised by an adult 18 years or older. Some cities and towns regulate, limit or prohibit the use of chimineas, fire pits and outdoor fireplaces. To find out if your community has any specific requirements, contact your local fire department.

NOTE: IT'S ILLEGAL TO LIGHT A BONFIRE IN THESE MASSACHUSSETTS TOWNS AND CITIES:

