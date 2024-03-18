Snow Predicted For Spring In Massachusetts & New England

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Even though the groundhog claims he predicted an "Early Spring." But we all know what ends up happening in the end. More snow in the forecast for the Baystate?

What do we expect for snow as Massachusetts heads into Spring? Keeping scrolling for the latest forecast.

farmersalmanac.com farmersalmanac.com loading...

According to the farmer's almanac the coldest months predicted that January which was to be particularly stormy, snowy and wet, with the potential for lots of rain and sleet. An East Coast storm was also expected to bring heavy snowfall, cold rain and frigid temperatures during the second week of February. But did it really happen?

Meanwhile, The almanac also said that March “could go out like a lion” with an extended forecast calling for “wild swings in the thermometer along with East Coast storm will bring a wintry mess to the area during the first week of the month. 50/50 chance I'll say.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR AN UP-TO-DATE FORECAST:

Get our free mobile app

Here's a photo I snapped 4 years ago today of the first snowfall on Mount Greylock:

Ryan Pause (Mount Greylock First Snowfall 2018) Ryan Pause (Mount Greylock First Snowfall 2018) loading...

Of course, forecasts predictions are not always 100% accurate but we did get ideas on what we expected this winter. After all, it's never too early to prepare.

I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. We have to expect the unexpected each year.

UPDATE AS OF MONDAY, 3/18/2024:

NEWS10 ABC's Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo took to his Facebook page for this latest prediction on the upcoming snow. Here's what he wrote on his page along with the latest map update.

NEWS10 ABC/Steve Caporizzo NEWS10 ABC/Steve Caporizzo loading...

"Just want to give you the heads up-long ways off so it will likely be changing.

Right now wet snow/mixed precipitation is likely Friday night in to Saturday.

This could be a more significant storm.

Way too early to even think about putting numbers on this." - Steve Caporizzo

We also have you covered with Winter Watch!

How much snow do you think we'll get this year? Let us know on our station app.

You Need To Keep These Reliable Winter Essentials In Your Car Winter isn't over yet, Buffalo! Gallery Credit: Canva