One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. After all, the donut and coffee franchise originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) and is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if had that happen and people kind of lost it a little bit.

There are nearly 1,100 Dunkin's throughout the state of Massachusetts. That comes to about one Dunkin' per 6,500 residents throughout the Bay State. The map of Dunkin' located across the state is pretty absurd.

It's so outrageous, they made it into a meme. But what would happen if you had so much access to a Dunkin', that you became accustomed to in your Massachusetts town, two of them actually, but then all of a sudden there were none?!

This Massachusetts town was up-in-arms last year, not knowing what to do now that Dunkin' in their town, is no more...

Stow, MA is a Dunkin Desert! Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio's video went viral and the people of Stow are likely still bummed out! The loss of their Dunkin' has hurt them so much that NBC's 'Today' even featured Matt's video at the time.

One man in the video said he had to travel further away to get to a Dunkin'. When asked how far away, he replied, "Over a mile-and-a-half!". His story was terribly tragic.

Dunkin' is so popular in Massachusetts, it was featured in an SNL skit, starring Bay State native, Casey Affleck:

While in the Berkshires, we don't necessarily have the type of access that a city like Boston would have, there is plenty of Dunkin' locations in our area, like...

18 1st Street in Pittsfield

425 East Street in Pittsfield (just a few blocks from the 1st Street location)

84 Dalton Ave in Pittsfield

480 W. Housatonic St. in Pittsfield

1025 South Street in Pittsfield (it might not look it, but there's one there)

We even have some that come with an amazing view behind them...

There are several other locations in the Berkshires as well, like:

173 North Street in Cheshire

200 Housatonic St. in Lee

494 Main St. in Great Barrington

361 Main St. in Williamstown

177 Columbia St. in Adams

1415 Curran Hwy in Adams (inside the Walmart Supercenter)

5 Union St. in North Adams

There might even be another hidden one around here somewhere I don't know about. The fact of the matter remains. Massachusetts has a Dunkin' around just about every corner...except in the town of Stow.

