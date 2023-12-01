Walk Down The Real Holiday Road In Massachusetts

If you grew up in the Berkshires, particularly North County you know there's a small town that gets very festive every year at the first weekend of December. Not only you'll be taking a stroll down a holiday road, but you'll seeing what Williamstown has to offer with their 40th Annual Holiday Walk which has been a New England tradition for the 21st Century!

There is just so much going on at the Holiday Walk that it would take almost the entire event itself to event talk about. But first and foremost, I can tell you Jax of the afternoons on WUPE-FM will be out broadcasting live from 12-2p.m.

While he's on the air, there will be crafting for the kids at The Log by Ramunto’s. Which is sponsored by Pine Cobble School. If you want to decorate a holiday cookie, that will take place at the Spoon Café, sponsored by Buxton School. Or my favorite, if you're hungry for some soup you can enjoy a soup-er bowl cook-off at Williams College Lasell Gym by entering Main Street and that's sponsored by MountainOne and benefiting Williamstown Community Chest.

Many great local downtown businesses will be collecting necessary items to help communities-in-need in the Berkshires during the Holiday Season including non-perishable food items, clothing, and gifts.

For a complete list of events happening at the Holiday Walk and how to make donations, visit destinationwilliamstown.org

