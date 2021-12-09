Jaw-Dropping Western Mass Home, Indoor Basketball, Golf Simulator, Game Room & More

Berkshire County is home to some pretty insane high end real estate. From sprawling mountain lodges to classic country estates, wealthy buyers are in heaven when they find luxury properties at a fraction of the price of big city living, while nestled in the food, art and nature mecca we call home.

While many of those homes are up for sale, the market for luxury short term rentals on sites like Airbnb and VRBO is on fire. Berkshire County's proximity to both Boston and New York City have work from home metropolitans spending their time in our quitter neck of the woods taking temporary residency in everything from small one bedroom cabins to palatial estates set on miles of acreage.

This amazing home is available for rent on VRBO via host Loraine Morgan for a cool $6,800 a night.

Located in northern Berkshire County in picturesque Williamstown, this palatial home is set on 35 acres with spectacular views and total privacy. With 9,300 square feet spread out over seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, this property really speaks for itself. It is a perfect retreat, just minutes from Williams College, skiing at Jiminy Peak, the Clarke Art Institute and Mass MoCA.

The house is state of the art with all the latest technology, not to mention insane amenities like basketball court, golf simulator, full gym, movie theater and plenty of amazing hang out spaces.

This property has been feature in the December issue of Cottages and Gardens and awarded by Interior Design Magazine best country home of 2020.

