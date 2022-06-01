Refund Process is Easy for Recalled Peanut Butter Products Sold in MA

By now, you're probably aware of select Jif products being recalled. The situation first started off with the company's peanut butter products being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. Some of those products were on the shelves and sold in Berkshire County. Now other products including candies, snacks, and baked goods that include Jif peanut butter as one of the ingredients are being recalled as well.

Some of the Recalled Jars of Jif Peanut Butter Were Definitely Sold in Berkshire County, Massachusetts

As I mentioned earlier, the tainted Jif peanut butter products were sold in Massachusetts, including Berkshire County as three of the jars of Jif peanut butter that I have in my home (I purchased the jars in Pittsfield) all have codes that fell in the range of the products that the company voluntarily recalled. Timing is everything as the day my wife and I found out about the recall, she had eaten a sandwich that included Jif peanut butter from one of the said jars. Luckily, she was fine and didn't have any issues but I wouldn't advise that you eat Jif peanut butter from jars with codes that fall into the recall range.

Get our free mobile app

A Pleasant Surprise, The Refund Process is Quite Simple

This past weekend I finally got around to looking into getting a refund for the three jars of Jif peanut butter that I can no longer use. To my surprise, the refund process was pretty simple and took no time at all. All you have to do to get your refund is go to this website, click/tap "Recall Contact Form," fill out the product information (UPC # and Product Code #...see photos below), click/tap add another product if you have more than one item that qualifies for a refund, then include your mailing address information and then you'll get a message that lets you know that your coupons (the coupons are the refund) will be coming to you within six weeks. I obviously haven't received my coupons yet, but the process of submitting the information required for the refund was very simple. Now go get your refund.

KEEP READING: Remember these McDonald's menu items?

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

RELATED: Do you want to replicate some fast food menu items? Check this out.