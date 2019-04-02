Job Fair Today in Lee

Interprint USA is holding a job fair today (Apr. 2) at 51 Park Restaurant located at 51 Park St. Lee, MA from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Employment:

Interprint USA is currently looking for individuals who are willing to learn their business in their Pittsfield manufacturing facility (Rt. 41, Pittsfield). The job will require that you work with large scale modern gravure printing presses. The company offers on the job training. Interprint's goal is to hire dedicated, responsible individuals who are looking for a career at Interprint.

Job Duties:

Job duties include that you prepare and maintain rotogravure printing presses for production: set up and assist the printer with press operation, maintain job materials inventories and provide a clean work area. Learn and understand color development techniques. Mastery of these duties is required for promotion to printer. Please be advised, this is a physical position which will require selected employee to be on his/her feet for 12 hour shifts in a fast paced environment.

Hours:

Full time plus overtime - Regular schedule is 4 to 5 (12 hour) days (48 to 60 hours per week), 7:00 to 7:00. Fixed day shift and night shift positions available. (If you are scheduled for the night shift, training is provided on day shift before transferring to night shift)

Required Skills and Abilities:

- Demonstrates a good attitude toward work and arrives on time for start of shift.

-Follows instructions and demonstrates strong attention to detail.

-Communicates well with others.

-Ability to work in a fast paced environment, 12 hours per day mainly on your feet

Preferred:

-Mechanical aptitude.

-Completion of vocational or college training in machine shop

-Previous work experience in same or similar field

Print Tech Wage Scale:

Print Tech I: $15.00 per hour

Print Tech II: $16.00 per hour

Jr. Printer: $18.00 per hour

Printer: $20.00 per hour

Interprint Contact Info:

Melissa O'Brien. PHR

Human Resources Generalist

You can learn more about Interprint USA by going here