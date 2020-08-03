Joe kennedy III Visiting South County This Morning

This morning, Congressman Joe Kennedy III will be travelling across Western Massachusetts on his Jobs and Justice Tour.

He will be making stops in the Berkshires first thing as Kennedy will join Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington and Pittsfield City Councilors Peter Marchetti, Peter White, Earl Persip, Yuki Cohen, and Dina Lampiasi in Pittsfield to talk about homlessness, addiction, and recovery with individuals at the encampment in Springside Park at 8:00 a.m.

Then at 9:30 a.m. Kennedy will meet with frontline workers at Great Barrington Community Health Center at 444 Stockbridge Road to discuss health care access in Western Massachusetts, as well as what they need to continue serving the community during COVID-19. Kennedy will then meet with the owners of Kosinski Family Farm in Westfield to talk about the impact COVID-19 has had on the agriculture industry in Western Massachusetts. That will be at 11:30 a.m.

Afterwards, he will tour small businesses in Northampton with Hampshire County Register of Deeds Mary Olberding. Kennedy will then meet with frontline workers and the CEO of Holyoke Health Center to discuss health care access in Western Massachusetts, as well as what they need to continue serving the community during COVID-19. He will then head to Chicopee to visit Interstate Towing and Rumbleseat Bar and Grille.

Kennedy will end his Western Massachusetts swing with a Latinx business walk in Springfield followed by a volunteer standout.

(information taken from a press release sent to WSBS from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office for online and on air use; photo taken from Joe Kennedy III Facebook page)