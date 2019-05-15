“Just In:” Hydrant Replacement and How It Affects You

From The Housatonic Water Company

Please be advised that tomorrow (Thursday, May 16) Housatonic Water Works will be replacing a leaking hydrant on Cone Avenue. This will require the company to isolate the section of town between the Park Street Bridge and Bernard Gibbon Drive including the Great Barrington Housing Authority Complex on Bernard Gibbons Drive (including , Grove, Waubek and Mountainview Streets. Residents may experience low water pressure and roily water once service is restored. Housatonic Water Works anticipates the project will be completed between 9 and 11:00 AM and they thank you for your patience.